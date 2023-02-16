Key Biden adviser on China policy to leave administration

WASHINGTON – A key adviser on China to President Joe Biden is set to depart the White House National Security Council (NSC) at a tumultuous time in the US relationship with Beijing.

Ms Laura Rosenberger, special assistant to the president and the NSC’s senior director for China and Taiwan, will depart in March, according to White House officials.

Her exit plans have long been in the works and are not related to the ongoing spat over the alleged Chinese spy balloon that traversed the continental United States before being shot down earlier in February.

She will be replaced by Ms Sarah Beran, who will join the White House from the State Department. Ms Rush Doshi, who currently serves on the NSC as China director, will be elevated to serve as Ms Beran’s deputy.

White House officials said Ms Rosenberger helped strengthen the US’ unofficial relations with Taiwan by broadening and deepening engagement with the self-governed island.

“Under President Biden, we are more prepared to outcompete China and advance a free and open Indo-Pacific than ever before,” National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said.

“Since the first day of the administration, Laura’s skilled diplomacy and tenacity have been essential to this administration priority, and we are immensely grateful for her service.”

Her departure also comes as a top adviser on another pressing geopolitical issue departed the White House.

Bloomberg News reported that Mr Eric Green, special assistant to the president and the NSC’s senior director for Russia and Central Asia, is leaving his post. BLOOMBERG