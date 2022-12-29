Key architect of Michigan governor kidnapping plot sentenced to over 19 years in prison

WASHINGTON - A right-wing militia member convicted in the plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer was sentenced to over 19 years in prison in a US District Court a day after another ringleader had been sentenced to 16 years, prosecutors said.

The two sentences were the biggest handed so far in the foiled plot but fell short of the life sentences sought by prosecutors.

Barry Croft Jr, 47, a member of the far-right Three Percenters militia group, was convicted in August by a federal court jury in Grand Rapids, Michigan, of plotting to abduct the Democratic governor.

Adam Fox, 39, who was also a member of the Three Percenters and was convicted of the same charges at the same trial, was sentenced to 16 years in prison on Tuesday.

Both of them were also imposed with five years of supervised release beyond that sentence.

Croft and Fox were among 13 men arrested in October 2020 in the kidnapping conspiracy. Prosecutors had accused the two of conspiring to trigger “a second American Revolution” by kidnapping Ms Whitmer.

Croft, who appeared in front of US District Court Judge Robert Jonker for sentencing on Wednesday, had no visible reaction to the sentence, The Detroit News reported.

Fox and Croft had plotted to break into Ms Whitmer’s vacation home, kidnap her at gunpoint, and take her to stand “trial” on bogus treason charges and face execution, prosecutors said.

The pair were also found guilty of conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction - an explosive device that prosecutors say was intended to hinder law enforcement’s response to the planned kidnapping. Croft was found guilty of an additional charge of possession of an explosive device.

Prosecutors said the plot, precipitated by the opposition of right-wing militia groups to public health measures Ms Whitmer imposed during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, was aimed at pushing the country into armed conflict as a contentious presidential race approached in November 2020.

The weapon of mass destruction involved was a bomb that prosecutors said the conspirators planned to detonate to hinder law enforcement’s response to the abduction.

The attorneys of Fox and Croft had said prosecutors overstated their role. They added that Fox and Croft never used explosives and the group would never have been able to actually kidnap the governor.