Kevin McCarthy's concessions fail to win support for US House Speaker bid

WASHINGTON - Kevin McCarthy offered to reduce the clout of the US House Speaker’s job on Thursday in a failed bid to persuade hardline Republican colleagues to back his candidacy, raising questions about their party’s ability to wield power.

Mr McCarthy has fallen short during seven roll-call votes over three days, paralysing the chamber and illustrating the outsized influence of a small group of far-right lawmakers in the 435-seat House of Representatives elected in November to a two-year term.

A day after the group rejected a plea by former president Donald Trump to support Mr McCarthy, the California Republican lawmaker offered to weaken the role, a change that political allies cautioned would make doing the job even harder.

In the seventh round on Thursday, Mr McCarthy fell short of the 218 votes needed to secure the Speaker post as 19 in his own party voted for rival Republican Byron Donalds, a 20th voted for Mr Trump and a 21st declined to back any candidate.

A weaker-than-expected performance in the midterm elections gave Republicans a slim 222-212 majority in the House. All 212 Democrats again voted for their leader, Mr Hakeem Jeffries.

Mr McCarthy also failed to succeed Democrat Nancy Pelosi as Speaker in six prior votes on Tuesday and Wednesday - the first time in a century that the House had failed to pick a Speaker on the first ballot.

A ninth vote would tie the 1923 record and a 10th would be the most since 1859.

Mr McCarthy’s supporters promptly teed up an eighth vote, but his opponents remained unyielding.

“This ends in one of two ways: either Kevin McCarthy withdraws from the race or we construct a straitjacket that he is unwilling to evade,” said Republican Representative Matt Gaetz, who voted for Mr Trump.

As Speaker, Mr McCarthy would hold a post that shapes the chamber’s agenda and is second in the line of succession to the presidency behind Vice-President Kamala Harris.

He would be empowered to frustrate Democratic President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda and launch investigations of Mr Biden’s family and administration.

Mr McCarthy has been the top House Republican since 2019, but he has been unable to overcome the opposition of some of the chamber’s most conservative members in the speaker election drama.