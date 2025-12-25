Kennedy Center Christmas Eve jazz concert in the US cancelled after Trump’s name added

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The host, musician Chuck Redd, said he does not plan to reschedule the show at Kennedy Center.

- A planned Christmas Eve jazz concert at the Kennedy Center was cancelled, with the host of the long-time annual performance attributing the decision to the addition of Republican US President Donald Trump’s name to the institution in Washington.

The board of the Kennedy Center, which the President filled with allies during a broad takeover earlier in 2025, decided last week to add Mr Trump’s name to the institution, horrifying Democrats and raising questions about the legality of the change.

The board voted to rename the Washington landmark The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts, or Trump Kennedy Center for short.

“Christmas Eve Jazz Jam (Cancelled),” the website of the institution said as at late on Dec 24.

“I did choose to cancel our Kennedy Center Christmas Eve Jazz Jam when I saw the name change happening last Friday,” said the host of the show, musician Chuck Redd.

CNN reported that Mr Redd, a drummer and vibraphone player who has led this concert since 2006, does not currently plan to reschedule the performance. The Associated Press first reported the cancellation.

Mr Trump has been eager to put his stamp on Washington and his name on buildings.

His critics say he has attempted to compromise traditional US institutions by installing loyalists and making funding threats. Mr Trump argues he is tackling what he terms as those institutions’ liberal bias.

Mr Trump ousted members of the board appointed by then President Joe Biden, took over as chairman and installed Mr Richard Grenell, a long-time ally and former ambassador to Germany, as the centre’s president. REUTERS