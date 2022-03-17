Justice Department accuses China of spying on, intimidating dissidents living in US

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US federal prosecutors on Wednesday (March 16) accused Chinese government agents of trying to spy on and intimidate dissidents living in the United States including a congressional candidate.

Justice Department officials said the three criminal cases amounted to "transnational repression" by an authoritarian government, including a discussion of assaulting one dissident.

"These cases expose attempts by the government of the People's Republic of China to suppress dissenting voices within the United States and demonstrate how the PRC attempts to stalk, intimidate and silence those who oppose them," Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen told a news conference.

In one of the cases, federal prosecutors said a Chinese government agent approached a US private investigator to help manufacture a political scandal that would undermine a China-born man seeking the Democratic nomination to run for a New York seat in the US House of Representatives.

At one point, the Chinese agent proposed that the private investigator consider physically attacking the candidate to prevent his candidacy, according to prosecutors.

"You can start thinking now, aside from violence, what other plans are there," the Chinese agent allegedly said. "But in the end, violence would be fine too. Huh? Beat him, beat him until he cannot run for election."

The candidate was not identified in court documents, but fits the description of Mr Xiong Yan, who is seeking the Democratic nomination to run for a House seat representing the eastern part of New York's Long Island. The seat is held by Republican Lee Zeldin, who opted to run for governor rather than seek reelection.

Mr Yan did not respond to a request for comment.

In another case, prosecutors said a Long Island resident named Frank Liu approached a private investigator about performing due diligence on two Chinese-born dissidents living in the United States. Liu was charged with conspiring to act in the United States as an agent of a foreign government.

At Liu's initial appearance in Brooklyn federal court on Wednesday afternoon, his lawyer, Mr Edgar Frankbonner, said Liu is a US citizen who has lived in the United States for 38 years.

He said there was no evidence Liu had recent contact with China.

Asked by US Magistrate Judge James Cho if he understood the charges, Liu said through an interpreter: "I understand it, but I deny all the allegations."

Mr Cho set a US$1 million (S$1.36 million) bond for Liu, with conditions including that he not visit China's consulate in New York.