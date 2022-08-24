Jury finds two men guilty of plot to abduct Michigan governor

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - A jury on Tuesday (Aug 23) convicted two men accused of conspiring to trigger "a second American revolution" by kidnapping Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, handing the US government a victory in its second attempt to prosecute the case.

The verdict against Adam Fox, 39, and Barry Croft Jr, 46, comes about four months after a federal judge in Grand Rapids, Michigan, declared a mistrial in the same case. Two other defendants were found not guilty in the first trial.

The pair, who the government said were members of the Three Percenters militia group, were also found guilty of conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction - an explosive device that prosecutors say was intended to hinder law enforcement's response to the planned kidnapping. Croft was found guilty of an additional charge of possession of an explosive device.

The men face the possibility of life in prison.

The 12-member jury panel deliberated for about eight hours over two days, according to the Detroit News.

In the retrial, prosecutors again used testimony from FBI informants and two key witnesses who pleaded guilty to kidnapping conspiracy charges.

The plot was aimed at forcing an end to the Democratic governor's mandates to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the early days of the pandemic, prosecutors contended.

By kidnapping the governor and putting her "on trial," they said, the men hoped to push the country into open conflict as a contentious presidential election approached in November 2020.

"They wanted to set off a second American Civil War and a second American Revolution," Assistant US Attorney Nils Kessler told jurors during closing arguments on Monday.

"They didn't want to just kidnap her," Kessler said, referring to Whitmer.

"They wanted to execute her."