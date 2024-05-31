Jury finds Donald Trump guilty on all 34 counts at hush money trial

NEW YORK - Donald Trump became the first US president to be convicted of a crime on May 30, when a New York jury found him guilty of falsifying documents to cover up a payment to silence a porn star ahead of the 2016 election.

After deliberations over two days, the 12-member jury announced it had found Trump guilty on all 34 counts he faced. Unanimity was required for any verdict.

The verdict plunges the US into unexplored territory ahead of the Nov 5 presidential election, when Trump, the Republican candidate, will try to win the White House back from Democratic President Joe Biden.

Trump, 77, has denied wrongdoing and was expected to appeal.

He faces a maximum sentence of four years in prison, though others convicted of that crime often receive shorter sentences, fines or probation. Incarceration would not prevent him from campaigning, or taking office if he were to win.

Opinion polls show Trump and Biden, 81, locked in a tight race, and Reuters/Ipsos polling has found that a guilty verdict could cost Trump some support from independent and Republican voters.

Late in the day, Justice Juan Merchan, overseeing the case, gathered lawyers for both sides along with Trump at 4.15pm to tell them that he planned to dismiss the jury for the day at 4.30pm. He then left the bench.

About 20 minutes later, he returned to the bench and informed the parties that the jury had sent a note signed by the foreperson at 4.20pm, indicating that it had reached a verdict. He said the jury had requested 30 more minutes to fill out the verdict form.

The jury found Trump guilty of falsifying business documents after sitting through a five-week trial that featured explicit testimony from porn star Stormy Daniels about a sexual encounter she says she had with Trump in 2006 while he was married to his current wife Melania. Trump denies ever having sex with Ms Daniels.

Trump’s then-fixer, Mr Michael Cohen, testified that Trump approved a US$130,000 hush money payment to Ms Daniels in the final weeks of the 2016 election, when he faced multiple accusations of sexual misbehaviour.

Mr Cohen testified he handled the payment, and that Trump approved a plan to reimburse him through monthly payments disguised as legal work. Trump’s lawyers hammered Mr Cohen’s credibility, highlighting his criminal record and imprisonment and his history of lying.

Falsifying business documents is normally a misdemeanour in New York, but prosecutors in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office elevated it to a felony on grounds that Trump was concealing an illegal campaign contribution.