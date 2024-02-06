Jury deliberating in case of US mother of school shooter

WASHINGTON - A US jury began deliberations on Feb 5 in the high-profile case of a Michigan mother charged with involuntary manslaughter over a school shooting carried out by her teenage son.

Jennifer Crumbley, 45, and her husband, James, 47, are the first parents of a school shooter to face felony charges in the United States for the actions of their child, according to prosecutors.

Ethan Crumbley, 17, their son, is serving a life sentence for the Nov 30, 2021, shooting at Oxford High School which left four students between the ages of 14 and 17 dead.

The Crumbleys are accused of buying their son the 9mm SIG Sauer handgun he used to carry out the shooting and ignoring warnings he had mental health struggles.

James Crumbley is to be tried separately in March.

In closing arguments Friday, prosecutor Karen McDonald urged the 12-person jury to find Jennifer Crumbley guilty of four counts of involuntary manslaughter – one for each victim.

Crumbley failed to “exercise ordinary care when the smallest, tragically simple thing could have prevented it,” McDonald said.

“She could have asked her son where the gun was. She could have locked the ammunition. She could have locked the gun,” McDonald said. “She could have told the school they had just gifted him a gun.

“She could have told the school about her son being in crisis previously and asking for help.”

Defense attorney Shannon Smith countered that Crumbley cannot be held accountable for the actions of her troubled son.

“No one could have expected this,” Smith said. “Can every parent really be responsible for everything their children do?

“And this clearly was not foreseeable to Mrs Crumbley because there’s no one in the world, including Mrs Crumbley, who would let a school shooting happen,” Smith said.

“This case is a very dangerous one for parents out there,” she added. “It just is. And it is one of the first of its kind.”

‘Wish he would have killed us instead’

Crumbley testified during her trial that her husband bought their son the gun just days before the attack as an early Christmas present, and she took the boy to a shooting range the next day.

She said her husband was responsible for storing the weapon at their home, and it was for her son “to use at the shooting range only.”

Crumbley told the jury she never had any exchanges with her son’s teachers about discipline issues, although he frequently failed to hand in homework assignments and his grades were poor.