Jury clears Boeing in 737 MAX fraud lawsuit

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LOT Polish Airlines accused Boeing of defrauding it by withholding a critical change to its 737 MAX jets.

SEATTLE - Boeing was found not guilty of hiding safety problems with 737 MAX jets sold to LOT Polish Airlines last decade, a jury ruled on May 22 in US District Court in Seattle.

LOT had accused Boeing of defrauding it by withholding a critical change to the popular single-aisle jet’s flight-control systems. The change was linked to two fatal 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019 that led to the jets being grounded around the world for 20 months.

The airline was seeking US$153 million (S$196 million) in damages that it said resulted from the grounding.

After a two-week trial, the jury members deliberated for three hours.

“We are gratified by the jury’s verdict in our favor today,” a Boeing spokesperson said.

LOT issued a statement acknowledging the outcome but leaving room for an appeal.

“As the legal process may not yet be concluded, LOT will not comment further on the details of the proceeding at this stage,” the company said. REUTERS