July 4th Independence Day weekend celebration to test US travel system

NEW YORK – Travel forecasters are predicting record travel for the July 4th weekend, but this year’s celebration may also be something of a battle with the elements.

The five-day stretch culminates in Tuesday’s Independence Day celebration, a highlight of the US summer calendar, known for barbecues, lazing by the pool and fireworks.

A record 50.7 million Americans are expected to venture at least 80km from home in the period heading into July 4th, eclipsing the prior peak of 49 million in 2019, according to the American Automobile Association.

But travellers this week got a bitter taste of the impact of seemingly typical summer weather on the stretched United States aviation network.

Intermittent rainstorms, thunder and lightning in New York and other East Coast destinations wreaked havoc, forcing the cancellation of more than 3,200 flights to and from the three major New York-area airports since Monday.

Aviation chaos is only one of the potential buzzkills.

Travellers are also tracking how much of smoky air from Canada moves eastwards from the Midwest, and extreme heat in Texas and other states has driven talk of a federal disaster declaration to mitigate public health risks.

New York’s LaGuardia Airport drew a hearty crowd early on Thursday.

“If you really want to go, you’ve got to deal with it,” said Ms Ellen Coakley on Thursday morning upon landing at the airport from Chicago, where one could smell the smoke from Canadian forest fires.

Ms Jennifer Hamilton encountered “packed” airports as she navigated a newly circuitous itinerary to Costa Rica from Washington after construction on an airport runway cancelled her original flight.

After landing at LaGuardia, Ms Hamilton was taking an Uber to John F. Kennedy International Airport where she would fly to Bogota, landing after midnight, if all went according to plan.

Paying up

Travel experts see this weekend’s expected historic tourist volume as reflecting favourable factors, including a strong US job market and a moderation in petrol prices.

More than four-fifths of the travellers over the long weekend will be going by car, benefiting from the 25 per cent drop in petrol prices. But they will likely experience “grief at the grill”, as Rabobank said of double-digit price increases on beef, lettuce, soft drinks, white bread and potato chips.

“Consumers have taken some heavy punches but they’re still standing,” said Mr Tom Bailey, senior consumer foods analyst at Rabobank, adding that the July 4th gathering is a “splurge” item.

Even before the pandemic, travel industry experts described a greater preference by young consumers for experiential consumption compared with earlier cohorts.

If anything, those trends were bolstered by the isolation of the pandemic years, helping to fuel the current go-go spending on hotels, airlines, cruise ships and booking websites.

“Travel remains really robust,” said Mr Siye Desta, an equity analyst at CFRA Research. “There hasn’t been any sign of any pullback in consumer spending in travel, even though prices have meaningfully increased.”