Judge bars Trump from targeting prosecutors, witnesses in election case

WASHINGTON - A federal judge on Monday barred Donald Trump from targeting US prosecutors, court staff and potential witnesses involved in a criminal case accusing him of trying to overturn his 2020 election loss.

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan in Washington, pointing to disparaging social media posts from Trump, said she would not allow the former US president, who has pleaded not guilty, to “launch a pretrial smear campaign” against people involved in the case.

“No other criminal defendant would be allowed to do so, and I’m not going to allow it in this case,” Judge Chutkan said as she issued the order.

A Trump campaign spokesperson called the order “an absolute abomination.”

The order bars Trump, frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, and attorneys in the case from personally targeting Special Counsel Jack Smith, prosecutors working with him and court staff. It also prevents Trump from discussing potential witnesses as relates to their testimony at trial.

The ruling followed a two-hour hearing where the judge grilled a Trump lawyer about recent social media posts in which Trump referred to Mr Smith as a “thug” and the city of Washington as a “filthy crime-ridden embarrassment” and suggested former top US General Mark Milley committed an offense that would have once warranted death.

“This is not about whether I like the language Mr Trump uses,” Judge Chutkan said. “It’s about language that presents a danger to the administration of justice.”

Trump lawyer John Lauro opposed any request to rein in Trump’s statements, arguing that it would amount to censorship during a presidential campaign. He said at the hearing that Trump would immediately appeal any order limiting his public statements.

Trump has successfully used the many legal threats he faces to raise money for his campaign and his political operation sought to capitalis on Monday’s hearing by arguing that the gag order request would silence his political movement.