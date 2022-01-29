Joni Mitchell says boycotting Spotify over Covid 'lies'

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Singer Joni Mitchell said Friday (Jan 28) she was pulling her music from Spotify over "lies" on the streaming service about Covid-19, just days after fellow musical titan Neil Young did the same.

In a post on her website, the "Big Yellow Taxi" singer said she was supporting Young, who clashed with Spotify over its wildly popular "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast.

"I've decided to remove all my music from Spotify," Mitchell wrote.

"Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives.

"I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue."

Mitchell's website also carried a copy of an open letter to Spotify by medics and other scientists calling on the company to establish a misinformation policy to combat Rogan's repeated falsehoods and conspiracy theories around the coronavirus pandemic.

There was no immediate comment from Spotify.

Young, the voice behind "Heart of Gold" and "Harvest Moon," yanked his music from Spotify this week after telling the service it had to choose between him and Rogan.

He accused Spotify of "spreading fake information about vaccines - potentially causing death" by putting out Rogan's podcast, which racks up millions of listens.

"Spotify has become the home of life threatening Covid misinformation," he wrote. "Lies being sold for money."

"I realised I could not continue to support Spotify's life threatening misinformation to the music loving public."

Young had over six million monthly listeners on the popular streaming platform. His fellow Canadian Mitchell currently has 3.7 million.