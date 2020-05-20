Johnson & Johnson to stop selling talc-based Johnson's Baby Powder in US, Canada

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday (May 19) announced that it would stop selling its talc-based Johnson's Baby Powder in the United States and Canada, saying it was part of a broad reassessment of its consumer product portfolio prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The US healthcare conglomerate said it would wind down sales of the product, which makes up about 0.5 per cent of its US consumer health business, in the coming months, but that retailers will continue to sell existing inventory.

J&J faces more than 16,000 lawsuits from consumers claiming its talc products, including Johnson's Baby Powder, caused their cancer. J&J has consistently defended the safety of its talc products and said it remains confident in their safety.

The lawsuits allege that the company's talc products have been contaminated with asbestos, a known carcinogen.

J&J in October said its testing found no asbestos in its Baby Powder after tests conducted by the US Food and Drug Administration discovered trace amounts.

"Demand for talc-based Johnson's Baby Powder in North America has been declining due in large part to changes in consumer habits and fueled by misinformation around the safety of the product and a constant barrage of litigation advertising," J&J said in a statement.