Johnson & Johnson defends talc bankruptcy in court

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - A Johnson & Johnson subsidiary on Monday (Feb 14) kicked off a courtroom battle that aims to use the bankruptcy process to resolve tens of thousands of claims that the company's baby powder and other talc-based products caused cancer.

More than 38,000 plaintiffs have alleged the company's talc products caused ovarian cancer and mesothelioma, a deadly cancer linked to asbestos exposure.

J&J maintains that its consumer talc products are safe and confirmed through thousands of tests to be asbestos-free.

The company in October placed the talc claims into a newly-created entity called LTL Management LLC, which filed for bankruptcy protection in North Carolina.

US Bankruptcy Judge Michael Kaplan in New Jersey, who took over the LTL case in November when it was transferred from North Carolina, has scheduled a five-day trial to consider a bid by committees representing the plaintiffs to dismiss the bankruptcy case.

Lawyers for committees representing the plaintiffs argue that allowing the LTL bankruptcy to proceed would unfairly cap the payout that could be available for people who have been harmed.

"At its core, this case is rotten," Mr Jeffrey Jonas, a lawyer for one of the plaintiffs' committees, said during Monday's opening arguments.

LTL has said in court filings that bankruptcy is a legal and appropriate response to an unpredictable and "potentially financially ruinous" wave of lawsuits.

J&J used a legal manoeuvre known as the "Texas two-step,"which allows companies to split in two through a so-called"divisive merger", with one part of the company keeping valuable assets while the other is saddled with liabilities.

The strategy, while rarely used, could be adopted more widely by big companies facing liability if J&J gets bankruptcy-court approval, according to lawyers for talc plaintiffs, as well as some legal experts.

If J&J succeeds, it could provide a blueprint for Corporate America on how to circumvent jury trials involving allegations of defective products or misconduct, the experts said.

J&J has proposed giving the subsidiary US$2 billion (S$2.70 billion)to put into a trust to compensate the 38,000 current plaintiffs and future claimaints.

The company has said in court filings and in public statements that LTL could also tap a stream of royalty revenue valued at more than US$350 million at the time of the bankruptcy filing.