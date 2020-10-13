Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine study paused due to unexplained illness in participant

NEW JERSEY (REUTERS) - Johnson & Johnson said on Monday it has temporarily paused its Covid-19 vaccine candidate clinical trials due to an unexplained illness in a study participant.

The participant’s illness is being reviewed and evaluated by an independent data and safety monitoring board as well as the company’s clinical and safety physicians, it said in a statement.

Stat news reported the pause earlier in the day citing a document sent to outside researchers running the 60,000-patient clinical trial, which stated that a “pausing rule” had been met, the online system used to enroll patients in the study had been closed and the data and safety monitoring board would be convened.

Earlier this month, Johnson & Johnson joined the short list of vaccine makers that have moved an experimental coronavirus shot into late-stage human studies in the US.

The company has since begun dosing up to 60,000 volunteers, marking the first big trial of an Covid-19 inoculation that may work after just one shot.

News of the halt comes after AstraZeneca Plc temporarily stopped tests of its vaccine on Sept 6 after a trial participant in Britain fell ill with what was believed to be a rare spinal inflammatory disorder called transverse myelitis.

That study has resumed in a number of countries but remains halted in the US.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been investigating the illness in the AstraZeneca's vaccine study, and broadened its probe to examine whether similar side effects emerged in trials of other vaccines designed by AstraZeneca's partner, researchers at Oxford University, Reuters quoted sources as saying.

All of the vaccines it wants to review use a modified adenovirus as a vector to safely deliver genetic material from the target illnesses - flu, Middle East respiratory syndrome and other diseases - into the body to stimulate an immune system response to fight future infection.

While other vaccine developers have used human adenoviruses for such vaccines, the Oxford researchers chose an adenovirus found in chimpanzees. They felt this would reduce the likelihood that an individual's immune system would attack the vector virus due to prior exposure rather than the intended target.