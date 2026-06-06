Straitstimes.com header logo

Johnson & Johnson beats lawsuit alleging that talc caused 3 women’s cancer

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Johnson & Johnson stopped selling talc-based baby powder in the United States in 2020, switching to a cornstarch product.

Johnson & Johnson stopped selling talc-based baby powder in the United States in 2020, switching to a cornstarch product.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

NEW YORK - A Los Angeles jury on June 5 sided with Johnson & Johnson in a lawsuit by the families of three women who alleged that the company’s talc products caused ovarian cancer, finding that J&J was not negligent when selling cosmetic talc products.

The lawsuit was filed by the families of Mary Owens, Bonnie Tienken and Geneva Williams, who each died of ovarian cancer after using talc-based baby powder.

More than 67,000 plaintiffs have sued J&J, alleging that its baby powder and other talc products cause ovarian cancer.

J&J has won some cases outright, including an Oklahoma trial last week, but juries have awarded large verdicts for plaintiffs in other cases.

J&J stopped selling talc-based baby powder in the United States in 2020, switching to a cornstarch product.

The case was based on “junk science,” said Erik Haas, J&J’s vice-president of litigation.

The verdict is “disappointing,” said lawyer Ari Friedman, who represented one of the plaintiffs.

J&J has settled a majority of cases alleging that its products caused mesothelioma, a rare form of cancer associated with asbestos.

Nearly all of the remaining cases allege that talc products cause ovarian cancer. REUTERS

More on this topic
Jury orders Johnson & Johnson to pay US$40 million to two women in latest talc trial
J&J drug Erleada reduces risk of prostate cancer spread, death
See more on

Civil lawsuits

Cancer

Pharmaceuticals sector

Cosmetics

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.