Joe Biden's 100-day dash: Buoyed by Covid-19 vaccine roll-out but challenges remain

WASHINGTON - United States President Joe Biden hits 100 days in office on Thursday (April 29) with a positive, and importantly also steady approval rating, buoyed by his acceleration of the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out, and a relief and stimulus package that puts an additional US$1,400 (S$1,857) in the bank accounts of low- and middle-income Americans struggling to make ends meet.

The Administration has been busy; some analysts are calling it a 100-day sprint. President Biden has also proposed legislation that would transform America, raising taxes on the super wealthy, and raising the minimum wage - though whether these will pass intact remains a question.