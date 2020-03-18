Joe Biden wins Florida Democratic primary

WASHINGTON (AFP) - Former vice-president Joe Biden easily won the Florida primary on Tuesday (March 17), widening his lead over Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, TV networks said.

Mr Biden had a huge lead over Mr Sanders with 75 per cent of the vote counted in Florida, the largest of three states holding primaries on Tuesday under the shadow of the coronavirus outbreak, CNN and MSNBC said.

Mr Biden, a 77-year-old centrist, also tops the polls in the other two states voting on Tuesday - Arizona and Illinois.

Wins there could give him an all-but-insurmountable lead over the 78-year-old leftist senator in the race to decide who will top the Democratic ticket against President Donald Trump in November.