Joe Biden tests negative again for coronavirus on Sunday: Campaign

Mr Biden also had tested negative in two tests on Oct 2, 2020.
Mr Biden also had tested negative in two tests on Oct 2, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
13 min ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden tested negative again for Covid-19 on Sunday (Oct 4) in a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, his campaign said, according to a press pool report.

Mr Biden, 77, who shared a debate stage with President Donald Trump last Tuesday in Cleveland, also had tested negative in two tests on Friday, the day Mr Trump, 74, disclosed his coronavirus infection.

The campaign gave no other details when asked about the frequency of Mr Biden's recent testing, according to the pool report.

 
 

Sign up for our daily updates here and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content