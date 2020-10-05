Joe Biden tests negative again for coronavirus on Sunday: Campaign

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden tested negative again for Covid-19 on Sunday (Oct 4) in a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, his campaign said, according to a press pool report.

Mr Biden, 77, who shared a debate stage with President Donald Trump last Tuesday in Cleveland, also had tested negative in two tests on Friday, the day Mr Trump, 74, disclosed his coronavirus infection.

The campaign gave no other details when asked about the frequency of Mr Biden's recent testing, according to the pool report.