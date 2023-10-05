Joe Biden cultivates presidential aura as Republicans implode

WASHINGTON - As the Republican Party tears itself apart, US President Joe Biden has quietly left them to it, in a bid to show he is the calm alternative to chaos.

The Democrat focused this week on a series of voter-friendly announcements on healthcare and student debt, while his rivals were grabbing unwanted headlines with their brutal infighting.

The 80-year-old, who is battling low approval ratings ahead of next year’s US presidential election, had little to say about the coup that saw hardline Republicans oust their own House speaker Kevin McCarthy.

And he stayed silent as Donald Trump, his most likely rival in the 2024 presidential election, sat with a face like thunder between his lawyers in one of his many court cases.

“Biden being in the background is a very good strategy,” Mr Robert Rowland, a political communication expert at the University of Kansas, told AFP.

“He should demonstrate he is a strong president and let the Republican bloodbath unfold. He cannot do anything about it, he might as well let the Democrats benefit from it.”

‘Split screen’

The strategy plays into the White House’s “split screen strategy” to highlight the contrast with the Republicans – often literally using side-by-side images on social media.

Mr Biden made limited use of the world’s most famous political stage as the Republicans imploded, giving only a brief televised statement on Sunday after a deal in Congress to avert a government shutdown.

In the austere presidential setting of a Cabinet meeting the next day, he then repeated himself almost word for word and refused to answer questions from reporters.

After speaker Mr McCarthy’s downfall on Tuesday, there was just a White House statement talking up Mr Biden’s willingness to work with both sides and warning of “urgent challenges facing our nation.”

Instead, on Wednesday, Mr Biden was due to make comments about US$9 billion (S$12 billion) in student debt relief, an issue that affects millions of Americans, after the Supreme Court cancelled his loan forgiveness programme in June.