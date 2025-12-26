Straitstimes.com header logo

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel tells British TV that ‘tyranny is booming’ in US

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Jimmy Kimmel delivered the so-called alternative Christmas message this year on Britain's Channel 4.

Jimmy Kimmel delivered the so-called alternative Christmas message this year on Britain's Channel 4.

PHOTO: CHANNEL 4

Follow topic:
  • Jimmy Kimmel states "tyranny is booming" in the US, criticising Donald Trump's administration in a Channel 4 Christmas message.
  • Kimmel details how his show was briefly suspended after criticising Trump, who he says wanted to silence him.
  • Kimmel's show returned due to public support, his contract extended to 2027, and he urged the UK not to give up on America.

AI generated

LONDON - American humourist Jimmy Kimmel said that “tyranny is booming” in the United States in a Christmas message broadcast by British television on Dec 25.

“I can tell you that from a fascism perspective, this has been a really great year. Tyranny is booming over here,” the talk show host said, in the alternative to

Britain’s royal Christmas message

that Channel 4 has produced since 1993.

Kimmel, whose show was

halted for a week

in September after he accused the American right of exploiting

the killing of conservative activist

 Charlie Kirk, went into detail about the suspension of his ABC show.

“You may have read in your colourful newspapers, my country’s president would like to shut me up, because I don’t adore him in the way he likes to be adored. The American government made a threat against me and the company I work for, and all of a sudden, we’re off the air. But then, you know what happened? A Christmas miracle happened.”

Kimmel said that “millions” of people had

objected to the pressure

from President Donald Trump’s administration.

“I’m telling you the story is because maybe you’re thinking, oh, a government silencing its critics is something that happens in places like Russia or North Korea... not the UK. Well, that’s what we thought. And now we’ve got King Donnie the eighth calling for executions.”

Kimmel said that his show had come back “stronger than ever” and he had won the showdown as

his contract has been extended

until mid-2027.

Kimmel appealed to Britons not to give up on Americans. “We’re going through a bit of a wobble right now, but we’ll come around. It may not seem like it, but we love you guys.” AFP

More on this topic
Britain’s King Charles lauds unity in diversity in Christmas message
Disney+, Hulu cancellations jump after Jimmy Kimmel Live! suspension
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.