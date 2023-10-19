Jim Jordan fails again in bid to be House speaker, Republicans eye backup option

WASHINGTON - Outspoken conservative Jim Jordan vowed to keep trying for the top job in the US House of Representatives after losing ground in a second vote on Wednesday, as his fellow Republicans considered a backup option for the leaderless chamber.

Mr Jordan, who was endorsed by Donald Trump, for a second straight day fell short of the 217 votes needed to fill the vacant speaker’s chair, as 22 Republicans and all 212 Democrats voted against him.

The House is now in its 16th day without a leader, which has left Congress unable to respond to the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine, or to take action to head off a partial government shutdown which will begin in less than a month without congressional action.

Mr Jordan’s vote total of 199 was less than the 200 Republican votes he secured on Tuesday. That is fewer vote than ousted Speaker Kevin McCarthy secured in any of the 15 rounds of voting he endured over four days in January before being elected speaker.

Republicans who control the chamber by a narrow 221-212 majority have been unable to unite behind a speaker candidate since a small faction of them ousted Mr McCarthy on Oct 3.

Mr Jordan said he would not drop out, but had not yet decided whether to hold a third vote.

“We’ll keep talking to members and keep working on it,” he told reporters, as Republicans headed to a closed-door meeting to consider their options.

But other Republicans said it was time to consider a fallback option that would give increased power to Representative Patrick McHenry, who has been temporarily filling the speaker’s chair.

“I don’t see the outcome changing,” Representative Mike Lawler told reporters. “We need to empower Patrick McHenry to serve as temporary speaker so that we can do the work of the American people.”

That idea has been floated by Republicans and Democrats, as well as two former Republican speakers, Newt Gingrich and John Boehner.

One proposal submitted by Republican Representative Mike Kelly would name Mr McHenry as speaker through Nov 17 or until a permanent speaker is selected, which would remove uncertainty about his current ability to run the chamber. That could also buy more time for Mr Jordan to line up support for the job after that point.

Democrats, whose support would likely be crucial, have made clear they want Mr Jordan, a driving force behind multiple government shutdowns, out of the picture.

Republican opponents

Mr Jordan’s supporters say he would be an effective advocate for advancing conservative priorities in Washington, where Democrats control the White House and the Senate.

“I don’t think anybody in here on any issue of any substance would have to guess where Jim Jordan is going to stand. He doesn’t deceive. He doesn’t dissemble. He simply tells you straight up,” Republican Representative Tom Cole said, as he nominated Mr Jordan for speaker ahead of the vote.

But other Republicans have voted against him for a variety of reasons, including his positions on taxes, spending and disaster aid, and the strong-arm tactics of his supporters.