Jill Biden emerges as center of gravity for first family

WASHINGTON - One day, she is firmly grasping the hand of her president husband at the White House. Then she is in court in Delaware, supporting their son Mr Hunter Biden.

As election season ramps up in the United States, First Lady Jill Biden is emerging as the rock of the presidential family, which has known its share of trauma.

On June 11, she was at the side of the president’s youngest son as a jury in Wilmington found him guilty of federal gun charges – a historic first criminal prosecution of the child of a sitting US leader.

The 73-year-old first lady has been a near-constant presence in the courtroom, even traveling back and forth across the Atlantic multiple times to fulfill her family and official obligations.

After court June 5, she headed to France to be at Mr Joe Biden’s side for ceremonies June 6 marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy. The next day, she was back in court.

And then June 8, she was once again in Paris for a state dinner at the Elysee palace in her husband’s honor. She smiled broadly for cameras in her Schiaparelli gown, without a visible trace of fatigue or stress.

‘Glue’

Mrs Biden, an English professor, is smiling and warm at public events, well aware that she should not distract from her husband, but serve as a positive force for his image.

While the 81-year-old president can sometimes seem stiff and make more than the occasional gaffe, the first lady often takes his arm or hand, seemingly guiding him through the daily challenges of White House life.

“She’s the glue that held (my family) together, and I knew that I wanted to marry her shortly after I met her,” the president once said in an interview.

Mrs Jill Biden entered his life in 1975. She was separated from her first husband at the time, and the senator from Delaware was a young widower, having lost his first wife and daughter in a 1972 car crash. He was a single father to Beau and Hunter Biden.

‘100 per cent sure’

The politician with the broad grin and early-onset baldness ardently courted the blonde, blue-eyed Mrs Biden, whom he first saw in an ad for a local park in Wilmington.

He had to ask her to marry him five times before she said yes.

Mr Beau and Mr Hunter “had lost their mom, and I couldn’t have them lose another mother. So I had to be 100 per cent sure,” she later said.