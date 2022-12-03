Jews in America battle new ‘mainstreamed’ anti-Semitism

WASHINGTON – US President Joe Biden’s emphatic condemnation of anti-Semitism on Friday was driven by an alarming normalisation of anti-Jewish tropes and hate speech by influential public figures and on social media, experts said.

One day after hip-hop and fashion mogul Kanye West voiced a “love” for Nazis and 10 days after ex-president Donald Trump dined with West and white supremacist Nick Fuentes, Mr Biden blasted a message about open anti-Semitism on Twitter.

“Silence is complicity,” he said. “The Holocaust happened. Hitler was a demonic figure. And instead of giving it a platform, our political leaders should be calling out and rejecting antisemitism wherever it hides.”

Experts said the most recent controversies underscore a difficult new-generation fight against bigoted memes and conspiracy theories about Jews entering the mainstream.

Some of the new anti-Semitism have been propelled through Mr Trump’s MAGA movement and the parallel QAnon conspiracy community.

Some have also been advanced through youth and African American communities by influential celebrities like West and basketball star Kyrie Irving, boosted by largely uncensored social media platforms.

West capped weeks of stoking antisemitic fires on Thursday when, in a podcast joined by Mr Fuentes and extremist Alex Jones, he praised Hitler and then posted online a Nazi swastika interlaced with a Star of David.

Trump factor

Mr Oren Segal of ADL, which fights anti-Semitism, said the trend has been building for some time, with more people, intentionally or unintentionally, spreading antisemitic ideas.

“When you have celebrities who are promoting classic antisemitism like Kanye West, who has more followers on Twitter than there are Jews on the planet Earth, that is going to make that part of the public discussion,” Mr Segal said.

Aside from Mr Trump dining with West and Mr Fuentes, Mr Segal noted, several Republican elected officials readily attended a pro-Trump conference organised by Mr Fuentes earlier in 2022.

“That normalisation is not something that just began when Kanye lost his mind. It’s something that we have seen in the public, frankly, for a long time,” Mr Segal said.

Trumpism is an important factor, he added.

“If Trumpism is understood as normalising disinformation and conspiracy theories, the normalisation of antisemitism is not far behind,” he said.

That has real consequences, he said, pointing to the deadly extremist attacks on synagogues in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Poway, California in 2018 and 2019.