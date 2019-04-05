Jeff Bezos' staggering divorce bill: A look at some other expensive splits

ALEC WILDENSTEIN

French-born American billionaire Alec Wildenstein had held the record for the most expensive divorce, until he was bumped by Amazon boss Jeff Bezos whose wife MacKenzie walked away with close to US$36 billion (S$48 billion) in shares.

Mr Wildenstein, an art dealer, parted ways with socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein in 1999 after 21 years of marriage, leaving her with an estimated US$3.8 billion, or US$5.8 billion after considering inflation.

Mr Wildenstein died in 2008 at the age of 67. Despite her fortune, the Swiss-born Jocelyn, now 78, dubbed the "Catwoman" for her feline-like features due to extensive plastic surgery, has reportedly went from billions to bust.

RUPERT MURDOCH



Media mogul Rupert Murdoch was said to have settled his 1999 divorce with his second wife, Scottish writer Anna Murdoch Mann, for US$1.7 billion which is equivalent to US2.6 billion today. PHOTO: AFP



One of the wealthiest men in the world, the thrice-divorced media mogul was said to have settled his 1999 divorce with his second wife, Scottish writer Anna Murdoch Mann, for US$1.7 billion which is equivalent to US2.6 billion today.

Related Story Amazon boss Jeff Bezos still the world's richest man after reaching biggest divorce deal in history with wife MacKenzie

Related Story 5 of the world's most expensive divorces

They had been married for 31 years and share three children.

The 88-year-old Australian-born American, who founded mass media group News Corp and owns many newspapers and television networks, including The Wall Street Journal and Fox News, is believed to have a net worth of US$19 billion as of March 2019, according to Bloomberg estimate.

Six months after breaking up with Mr Murdoch, Ms Mann, 74, married financier William Mann; while Mr Murdoch married his fourth wife, former supermodel Jerry Hall, 62, in 2016.

BERNIE ECCLESTONE



Mr Bernie Ecclestone allegedly settled his divorce with Croatian model Slavica Radic in 2009 for US$$1.2 billion, but apparently there was a twist - she was the one paying. PHOTO: REUTERS



One of the richest men in Britain, Formula One executive Bernie Ecclestone, 88, allegedly settled his divorce with Croatian model Slavica Radic in 2009 for US$$1.2 billion, but apparently there was a twist - she was the one paying.

Details of the divorce appeared in a 256-page indictment for a bribery case involving Mr Ecclestone, stating that Ms Radic, 60, had been paying Mr Ecclestone US$100 million a year from her trust fund since the divorce, The Telegraph reported in 2014. The duration of the payments was not known, according to the indictment.

Mr Ecclestone married 40-year-old Brazilian Fabiana Flosi, his third wife, in 2012.

STEVE WYNN



Mr Steve Wynn was twice married and twice divorced from Elaine Wynn. PHOTO: REUTERS



The 77-year-old American entrepreneur was twice married and twice divorced from Elaine Wynn, 76, with whom he co-founded Las Vegas-based casino and hotel operators Mirage Resorts and Wynn Resorts.

The power couple were last divorced in 2010, when they split amicably after reaching an agreement to evenly divide their stake in Wynn Resorts. But it was not a rosy picture in the boardroom which saw Ms Wynn being ousted from the board.

Although details were not disclosed, the settlement to end their second marriage was estimated at US$1 billion, or US$1.2 billion after adjusting for inflation.