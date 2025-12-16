Jared Kushner is everywhere, from peace deals to big money deals

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Mr Jared Kushner, leaving the Adlon Hotel in Berlin, Germany, on Dec 15, 2025.

For a man who vowed to stay out of the political spotlight, Mr Jared Kushner is finding himself very much in its glare.

He helped clinch a ceasefire agreement and secure the release of hostages in Gaza. He has sat across from Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky – separately – in a bid to negotiate a peace deal over Ukraine. And his private equity firm has backed a bid in the politically charged battle for an entertainment empire.

Such engagement might have been expected in US president Donald Trump’s first administration, where Mr Kushner served as a senior adviser. But it’s a far cry from the future that the President’s son-in-law envisioned just in 2024 , when he told a Miami crowd that he’d stay out of government affairs even if offered a job.

Now he’s a linchpin of some of the biggest issues confronting the White House, underscoring a defining feature of Mr Trump’s inner orbit: You never really leave.

On Dec 12, Mr Kushner gathered World Bank chief Ajay Banga and BlackRock chief executive officer Larry Fink with officials from Kyiv in a bid to hammer out an economic backstop for post-war Ukraine. The previously unreported meeting comes as US officials have launched a joint working group with the private sector to think through reconstruction efforts.

Success on a deal to end the Russia-Ukraine war would represent the second major peace accord negotiated by Mr Kushner and presidential envoy Steve Witkoff in recent months, after they earlier helped forge a truce between Israel and Hamas.

“This is way more than I kind of anticipated,” Mr Kushner, 44, told the New York Times after the Middle East deal was reached. “I think there’s a chance that when I get home, my wife changes the locks on the house.”

He was referring to Ms Ivanka Trump, the President’s daughter, who also had a White House role during her father’s first term but has stayed out of the administration this time around.

Mr Kushner, meanwhile, hasn’t totally forgotten about his day job.

Filings in the takeover fight for Warner Bros Discovery revealed that Affinity Partners – the private equity firm Mr Kushner founded in 2021 with funding from a trio of Middle East sovereign wealth funds – was helping to finance Paramount Skydance’s hostile bid. The move, if successful, would upend Netflix’s friendly pact to buy most of the company.

Mr Trump has said he envisions being personally involved in reviewing a deal.

Mr Kushner and a representative for Affinity Partners declined to comment.

Ethics and competence

Mr Kushner’s return to the scene has raised familiar questions from his first stint in the White House, where his complex financial interests and relative inexperience in politics and diplomacy led critics to question both his competence and ethics.

Just this week, Affinity Partners said it’s dropping plans for a Trump-branded luxury hotel in Serbia after tensions around the project culminated in the indictment of a government official who helped clear a path for its development.

“He gets involved with government-run investment funds, and those governments also happen to want things from the American government,” said Mr Jordan Libowitz, a vice-president with Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a government watchdog.

“So you have a president’s son-in-law financially entangled with foreign governments, and what’s good for him might not be what’s good for the American people.”

But for Mr Kushner, still known mononymously as “Jared” across the West Wing, Mr Trump’s surprise return to the White House offers opportunity for redemption.

During the first term, Mr Kushner’s policy efforts – from immigration to infrastructure, criminal justice to government reform – became something of a punchline in Washington, unveiled with great fanfare at the White House only to be ignored on Capitol Hill or within the bureaucracy.

His relationship with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, forged over meetings and WhatsApp chats, became a flashpoint after the killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi at a Saudi consulate in Turkey. And his courting of celebrities – including a West Wing welcome for rapper Kanye West – contributed to the often circus-like feel of Mr Trump’s first term.

During Mr Trump’s second term, Mr Kushner has narrowed his scope and stuck to more favourable terrain.

In the Middle East, he’s positioned himself as an interlocutor that both sides can trust while seeking to find a way to end two years of bloodshed.

He emphasised to Arab negotiators the relationships cultivated not only through his business dealings, but also a rare bright spot in his first-term policy portfolio: negotiating the Abraham Accords to normalise diplomatic relations with Israel.

Tackling Mr Benjamin Netanyahu was a bit easier. The Israeli prime minister is a long-time friend of Jared’s dad, Mr Charles Kushner, and has even spent nights at the family’s New Jersey home.

Those involved in the talks credited Mr Kushner with being able to sort the signal from the often cacophonous noise of the conflict, as threats and recriminations threatened to derail efforts to secure the release of hostages and a plan for post-war Gaza.

“We always bring Jared when we want to get that deal closed,” Mr Trump said while visiting the Knesset to celebrate the agreement.

Mr Kushner has sought to again leverage his relationships from New York finance and real estate as he looks to tackle the war between Russia and Ukraine.

In recent days, Mr Kushner brought BlackRock’s Mr Fink in for a discussion with Mr Zelensky around rebuilding Ukraine’s economy, a key concern for Kyiv as it weighs a US proposal.

But there have been challenges. A framework agreement drafted by Mr Kushner, Mr Witkoff and Russian officials has sparked alarm across Europe, calling for significant concessions from Kyiv that would be politically difficult – if not impossible – for Mr Zelensky to deliver.

“While Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are capable in their own right, I don’t think they have the depth of experience to fully appreciate how President Putin plans out these meetings, how he executes these meetings and he looks for ways to manipulate his friends across the table,” Ms Julianne Smith, a former US ambassador to NATO, told CNN.

Mr Trump, meanwhile, has made clear he’s tired of talks that seem to get repeatedly derailed.

“We don’t want to waste a lot of time, we think it’s negative,” Mr Trump told reporters on Dec 11. “We want it to get settled.”

White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said Mr Kushner was an “informal, unpaid adviser” trusted by the President and Mr Witkoff for his “experience with complex negotiations”.

The President has sidestepped questions about Mr Kushner’s role in the other big deal consuming attention at the White House: the battle between Netflix and Paramount for the future of Warner Bros.

But Mr Trump did offer signals that could bolster his son-in-law’s effort to derail the Netflix bid endorsed by the Warner Bros. board.

Mr Trump told reporters he’d look at whether a combination with Netflix would give the new company too high of a market share. He also indicated he wanted a deal that resulted in new owners who could pressure CNN management to make changes.

Mr Trump has already spoken to Paramount CEO David Ellison, whose offer would see CNN and other networks come under his roof, about the future of the cable network.

The threat – and the prospect of foreign sovereign wealth funds underwriting the acquisition of a major US news outlet – have prompted concern from Democrats in Washington. And the prospect of Mr Kushner profiting off the decision comes despite Mr Trump for years claiming former president Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, exploited his father’s influence.

Affinity’s investment in the potential Paramount bid is about US$200 million (S$258 million) in equity, according to people familiar with the matter. Mr Kushner was involved in helping secure billions in funding for the deal from Middle East funds.

The potential deal isn’t even Mr Kushner’s first large media acquisition effort in his father-in-law’s second term: Affinity Partners and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund worked with Silver Lake Partners to acquire video game giant Electronic Arts earlier this year.

Mr Trump has so far denied speaking to Mr Kushner about the Warner Bros deal – while praising his son-in-law’s work on global diplomacy.

Mr Kushner has downplayed the notion that his financial entanglements were an issue.

“What people call conflicts of interest, Steve and I call experience and trusted relationships that we have throughout the world,” he said in an interview with CBS News’ 60 Minutes.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt called suggestions that Mr Kushner may face conflicts of interest “despicable”.

Mr Kushner’s central role in some of the biggest negotiations of the year might have come as a surprise to him back on the stage at the Miami forum hosted by Axios in 2024 – but perhaps not a total shock.

“Nothing in my life has gone according to the plans I’ve set,” he said. BLOOMBERG