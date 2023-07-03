Janet Yellen to visit China from July 6 to 9, raising need to 'responsibly manage' ties

WASHINGTON - US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is set to visit Beijing this week, the United States said on Sunday, marking the second trip by a cabinet official to China since ties between the world’s top two economies deteriorated earlier this year.

Ms Yellen is expected to discuss with her counterparts the importance for both countries “to responsibly manage our relationship, communicate directly about areas of concern, and work together to address global challenges,” said the Treasury Department in a statement.

Ms Yellen’s planned July 6 to 9 trip comes just weeks after Secretary of State Antony Blinken met China’s top leader President Xi Jinping and Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Beijing in June.

Mr Blinken was the highest-ranking US official to visit the Chinese capital in nearly five years, and Mr Xi said on the rare trip that he saw headway in the strained relationship between Washington and Beijing.

In Beijing, Ms Yellen will discuss how the United States views its economic relationship with China, a senior Treasury official said on Sunday.

She will meet with senior Chinese officials and leading US firms, the American spokesman said, without providing specifics.

While the US seeks to secure its national security interests and protect human rights, actions to this effect are “not intended to gain economic advantage over China,” the official added.

Washington also looks towards “healthy” ties with Beijing and does not seek to decouple the economies, while pursuing cooperation on urgent challenges like climate change and debt distress, the American official said.

The United States does not expect “significant breakthrough” from this initial trip, but it does aim to build longer-term channels of communication with China, the Treasury official added.

Restarting engagement

“I think the US government is clearly trying to put some floor under the deterioration of the economic relationship,” Mr Edward Alden, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) told AFP, speaking on the Treasury secretary’s intentions to visit China.

A Yellen trip could “restart a steady pattern of engagement at lower levels,” he said, adding that the US has shifted from being ambiguous about how far it was supporting decoupling to explicitly adopting a strategy of “derisking” instead.

This means “focusing on a narrower range of items that have strategic importance, trying to build fences around those items, but otherwise trying to continue to nurture a reasonably robust US-China economic relationship,” Mr Alden said.

But observers do not expect a quick resolution to tensions.