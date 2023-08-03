Janet Yellen calls Fitch downgrade 'entirely unwarranted' amid US economy's strength

MCLEAN, Virginia - US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday voiced more objections to Fitch Ratings’ downgrade of the main US credit rating, calling it “entirely unwarranted” because it ignored improvements in governance metrics during the Biden administration and the country’s economic strength.

Speaking at an Internal Revenue Service contractor office near Washington, Ms Yellen said the rating agency’s announcement on Tuesday failed to take into account a resilient US economy, with low unemployment, falling inflation, continued growth and strong innovation.

“Fitch’s decision is puzzling in light of the economic strength we see in the United States,” Ms Yellen said. “I strongly disagree with Fitch’s decision, and I believe it is entirely unwarranted.”

She said Fitch’s “flawed assessment” was based on outdated data and failed to reflect improvements in US governance indicators over the past two and a half years of President Joe Biden’s administration.

“At the end of the day, Fitch’s decision does not change what all of us already know: that Treasury securities remain the world’s preeminent safe and liquid asset, and that the American economy is fundamentally strong.”

Fitch had cited a deterioration in US governance that started during the prior Trump administration in making its decision, according to US Treasury officials.

Mr Richard Francis, a senior director at Fitch, told Reuters that the deterioration was partly reflected in the Jan 6, 2021 insurrection at the US Capitol building as former president Donald Trump sought to overturn the 2020 election results.

But Mr Francis said the deterioration also was reflected in this year’s debt ceiling fight, and the increasing polarisation of both major political parties, making compromise harder to achieve.

In its decision to cut the US rating by one notch to AA+ from AAA, Fitch also cited a fiscal deterioration over the next three years that will increase deficits and repeated down-to-the wire debt ceiling negotiations that threaten the US government’s ability to pay its bills.