Ivanka Trump testified father’s call with Pence saddened her

WASHINGTON - Ms Ivanka Trump told investigators for the Jan 6 House committee that she was saddened by an Oval Office phone call she overheard in which her father tried unsuccessfully to convince Vice-President Mike Pence to help overturn their election loss.

Former president Donald Trump’s daughter, who served as an adviser to him in the White House, said it was a “pretty heated phone conversation” about Mr Pence’s role in the electoral vote certification in the Senate.

A transcript of her testimony to the committee investigating last year’s assault on the US Capitol was among more than 30 released on Friday night.

Also released was the testimony of former Attorney-General William Barr, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and one of Mr Trump’s election attorneys, Ms Sidney Powell.

Mr Pence ultimately refused to reject electoral votes, as then-President Trump wanted him to do.

“There appeared to be a discussion over what the Vice-President’s rights were in his position and obligations in his position presiding over the Senate,” Ms Trump told the committee.

“It was a different tone than I had heard him take with the Vice-President before,” she said. “It saddened me to see them having a disagreement. They had been very consistently on the same page.”

The transcripts released on Friday join dozens of others made public this week, along with the committee’s final report after a 17-month investigation.

The 814-page report, released late on Thursday, blames Mr Trump for inciting violence that day and seeking to overturn his 2020 election loss to Mr Joe Biden.

Former House Sergeant-at-Arms Paul Irving told the committee in his deposition that two days before Jan 6, he’d received a call from then US Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund that he’d been offered about 125 unarmed National Guardsmen to help with the Capitol security.

They decided to have a conference call with the then Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Mike Stenger to talk about it. The decision was to not accept the offer.

“It was a combination of operationally the chief didn’t feel that they would add much to his plan, and the intelligence really didn’t speak for anything that would justify the need for them,” Mr Irving said.

In a sign of how shocking the breach of the Capitol on Jan 6 was, Mr Pence’s Chief of Staff Marc Short testified he had taken the opportunity to have a cheeseburger at the Senate carry-out in the building basement when police started running by and telling people to evacuate.