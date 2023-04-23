It’s still worth it, say S’pore fintech firms expanding into the US amid tougher times

SAN FRANCISCO — Despite the risks after the Silicon Valley Bank collapse and a drop in venture capital funding, Singapore fintech start-ups entering the United States say that expanding there is worth it for the access to a large market, talent and financial institutions.

“The US is like putting Singapore, Hong Kong and Switzerland together, plus Indonesia. You have the wealthy as well as the developed markets, in addition to a huge population,” said Mr Rony J. Palathinkal, chief executive of GreenArc Capital.