It’s personal: Biden steps up ridicule of Trump

WASHINGTON - From joking that he wished Donald Trump had injected bleach to mocking him for falling asleep in his trial, US President Joe Biden is doing his best to get underneath his rival’s notoriously thin skin.

Mr Biden and his campaign have ramped up personal attacks on the Republican with just six months until November’s US presidential election, with the 81-year-old taking an aggressively sarcastic and derisive tone.

In doing so, the Democrat is trying to flip the script on a man who also loves to dish out political insults.

But Mr Biden’s 2024 campaign insists it’s not gratuitous and is designed to get across a political message.

“President Biden and our campaign are going to make clear the fundamental choice voters face in this election,” Mr Biden campaign spokesman James Singer told AFP.

“Donald Trump promised to make America great, instead he made America like him: jobless, weak, and diminished,” he said. “Joe Biden’s campaign is about the American people and the future he believes we can all build together.”

Former president Trump has long shown a genius for dominating the news cycle with outlandish statements and political attacks.

For years, he’s mocked Mr Biden over his age, despite being only four years younger at 77, and his lifelong stutter.

Mr Biden is now gunning for his own headlines.

Where Mr Biden’s 2020 campaign tried to stay above the fray of petty attacks, this time around he has increasingly gone for open ridicule of Trump, with a marked increase since a fiery State of the Union speech in March.

In April, Mr Biden made the first of a series of jokes about how Trump had suggested injecting bleach to tackle Covid-19 while president during the pandemic. “He missed, it all went to his hair!” he quipped.

The jab couldn’t fail to hit home, as Trump is famously proud of his yellow-orange, wraparound hairstyle.

But the jokes have now taken on a darker tone, with Mr Biden joking three times during a fundraising swing in San Francisco and Seattle last week that it was “too bad he didn’t” actually inject bleach.

Mr Biden has also branded the scandal-plagued real estate tycoon “Broke Don” in reference to the huge amounts Trump has been spending on legal fees for his criminal indictments instead of on his campaign.

Barely a public event now passes without the Democrat telling a joke about a “defeated-looking guy” approaching him to say he’s being crushed by debt, and Mr Biden replying: “Donald, I can’t help you.”