‘It’s not 2016 anymore’: Trump finds friends in Silicon Valley

CALIFORNIA – One March night in the US capital, Senator J. D. Vance left a conservative gala to join a group having dinner with Donald Trump Jr.

As the meal wrapped, Mr Vance decided, on a whim, to invite a friend – Silicon Valley entrepreneur David Sacks, whom he had just introduced at the gala dinner – to meet the former president’s son.

Soon, the three Republicans were getting to know one another for a half-hour or so in a private dining room of the Conrad Hotel.

It was there, at that impromptu post-dinner hang hours after Donald Trump became the presumptive Republican nominee, that Mr Sacks signalled that he was all in for Trump 2024.

On the evening of June 6, this time on his own California turf, it was Mr Sacks’ turn to host Team Trump.

The former president flew to San Francisco to attend a fundraiser at Mr Sacks’ US$20 million (S$26.9 million) home on the toniest street in the city’s smart Pacific Heights neighbourhood. The private event, the first campaign fundraiser since Trump’s criminal conviction last week, was expected to raise north of US$12 million, according to people involved in the gathering.

Beyond the money, the fundraiser in the beating heart of the liberal tech industry is also in some ways a landmark event, at least symbolically.

Four years ago, and certainly eight years ago, the Bay Area remained a haven for liberalism and offered little support for Trump. But that Barack Obama-era bonhomie between Silicon Valley and the Democratic Party has come close to disintegrating.

These days, entrepreneurs complain as much about President Joe Biden as they do about Ms Lina Khan, chair of the Federal Trade Commission, who has ascended to Darth Vader-like status in some corners of the technology industry.

To be sure, most of the tech industry’s elite maintain their liberal leanings on everything from immigration to climate change.

Mr Biden made his own trip in May to Silicon Valley, where he raised millions of dollars and was feted by internet icons, including venture capitalist Vinod Khosla and Ms Marissa Mayer, former chief executive of Yahoo.

But times have changed, and Republicans on a national level see an opportunity to make incursions with wealthy entrepreneurs who have drifted right following the Covid-19 pandemic and resistance to the social-justice movements of 2020.

“It’s safe to say that there’s a wellspring of support in Silicon Valley,” Mr Sacks wrote in a text to The New York Times, “especially given the backlash to the political prosecution of Trump.”

Mr Sacks had expressed a desire to friends to make the San Francisco event something of a statement. He hoped to portray Silicon Valley as a changed place – and San Francisco as no longer the liberal haven of the rockers Grateful Dead and poet Allen Ginsberg.