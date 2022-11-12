‘It’s all gone’: FTX bankruptcy has retail traders bracing for losses

NEW YORK – For a little while, it appeared some of FTX’s American customers might escape the worst-case scenario confronting the beleaguered crypto platform.

FTX US, a separate entity from Mr Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX.com, tweeted on Thursday that it was still operational and withdrawals were being processed as normal, even as the rest of the company came crashing down.

But after Mr Bankman-Fried’s empire filed for Chapter 11 on Friday, FTX US customers were ensnared in a swift financial collapse that has rattled the broader industry, shocked investors and left retail traders facing a long slog to get any of their money back.

Investors with crypto on the FTX platform – who numbered more than 5 million worldwide at the peak – will be closely watching the bankruptcy proceedings for any hope they might be refunded. However, many are resigning themselves to the fact that their holdings may be gone forever.

“The company and Sam Bankman-Fried seemed trustworthy,” said Mr Justin Zhang, a 34-year-old engineer in Los Angeles. “I thought FTX US was different because of all the regulations put in place, but it’s not.”

While the FTX app said his withdrawal has been processed, Mr Zhang said his bank told him it had not received the notification or the funds. He fears all his assets in FTX US, which include Bitcoin, Ether and Golden Warrior NFTs worth US$11,000 (S$15,000), may be lost for good.

CoinDesk reported that FTX US stopped processing withdrawals on Friday after the bankruptcy filing.

Bankruptcy process

FTX customers likely have a frustrating time ahead of them now that the exchange is in bankruptcy protection. Customers of Voyager Digital and Celsius Network, two crypto platforms that went bust earlier this year, are still mostly locked out of their accounts and unsure of how much money they’ll recover.

In general, the larger and more complex a company is, the longer it takes for insolvency proceedings to play out – and the bankruptcy of FTX appears to be the largest corporate failure so far this year.

FTX has so far said little about how it intends to repay creditors. Initial court filings offer almost no hint of a plan, and a statement from the company’s new chief executive made clear that advisers have been hired only very recently.

That’s one reason why Mr Christ Keuchkerian in Quebec is resigning himself to the fact that his money is lost. He had approximately C$4,500 (S$4,657) invested on FTX.com in tokens like Bitcoin and Ether.

“I hope I’m wrong, but I have come to accept that it’s just all gone,” the 36-year-old said. “I’m not getting one cent back.”