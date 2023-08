PHILADELPHIA - In an area comprising at least six blocks at the crossroads of Kensington Avenue and Allegheny Street in northern Philly – the endearing nickname of the city of Philadelphia where the United States of America was founded on July 4, 1776 – is a tragic manifestation of the country’s fentanyl crisis.

Amid drifting refuse and the stench of urine, addicts slump on pavements, shuffle about aimlessly or stand bent over and motionless for hours on end.