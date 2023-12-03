Israel risks ‘strategic defeat’ if it doesn’t protect civilians, US defence chief says

SIMI VALLEY - United States Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said Israel risked “strategic defeat” in its war with Hamas if it fails to heed warnings about the mounting civilian death toll.

“I have personally pushed Israeli leaders to avoid civilian casualties, and to shun irresponsible rhetoric, and to prevent violence by settlers in the West Bank,” Mr Austin said in a speech to the Reagan National Defense Forum in Simi Valley, California, on Dec 2.

Mr Austin’s comments come as top US officials have grown increasingly vocal in their warnings to Israel about the death toll in the Gaza Strip.

Those warnings, previously confined to closed-door meetings, have been thrust into the open by mounting pressure from Israel’s Arab neighbours, human-rights activists and opinion at home - including the left of President Joe Biden’s Democratic Party.

While Mr Austin and other US leaders have vowed to continue supporting Israel, they worry that American support could become untenable if civilian casualties continue to mount.

During a trip to Israel this week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the punishing campaign unleashed on northern Gaza should not be repeated as Israeli forces move south after the end of a multiday cease-fire with Hamas.

In California, Mr Austin turned to personal combat experience to make his case.

“I learned a thing or two about urban warfare from my time fighting in Iraq,” he said. “Like Hamas, ISIS was deeply embedded in urban areas. And the international coalition against ISIS worked hard to protect civilians and create humanitarian corridors.”

“The lesson is not that you can win in urban warfare by protecting civilians. The lesson is that you can only win in urban warfare by protecting civilians,” he said.

“In this kind of a fight, the centre of gravity is the civilian population. And if you drive them into the arms of the enemy, you replace a tactical victory with a strategic defeat.”

Mr Austin also reiterated US advocacy for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine question.

“We believe that Israelis and Palestinians must find a way to share the land that they both call home,” he said. “It would compound this tragedy if all that awaited Israelis and Palestinians at the end of this awful war was more insecurity, more rage, and more despair.”

“I wouldn’t have said that,” Senator Roger Wicker, a Mississippi Republican, said of Mr Austin’s comments on civilian casualties.

“Israel and its Western allies have been have been very careful to minimise civilian casualties, unlike Hamas, which does it deliberately.”

Israel and Hamas have been at war since Oct 7, when the Iran-backed group’s fighters swarmed southern Israel, killing about 1,200 people and abducting 240.

More than 15,000 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel started retaliatory airstrikes and a ground offensive, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave.

In the years before the Oct 7 Hamas assault, successive US administrations maintained a rhetorical commitment to a two-state solution, while putting a priority on normalisation of relations between Israel and its Arab neighbours, most recently Saudi Arabia.

The US and the European Union have designated Hamas a terrorist group.