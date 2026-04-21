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Israel, Lebanon to hold second round of talks in Washington on April 23

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Residents, including displaced people, are stuck in traffic as they head north from Southern Lebanon, amid a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, in Burj Rahal, Lebanon, April 20, 2026. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Residents, including displaced people, stuck in traffic as they head north from southern Lebanon, amid the ceasefire in Burj Rahal, Lebanon, on April 20.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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Israeli and Lebanese representatives will hold talks in Washington on April 23, a US State Department spokesperson and an Israeli source speaking on the condition of anonymity told Reuters on April 20.

The US will host the second round of ambassador-level talks between the two countries at the Department of State, the State Department spokesperson said.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio hosted the first round of talks between Israeli ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter and Lebanon's ambassador to Washington Nada Moawad - the first direct talks between Israel and Lebanon in decades - on April 14.

"We will continue to facilitate direct, good-faith discussions between the two governments," the spokesperson said.

The second round of talks will mark the first talks between the two countries since a 10-day ceasefire took effect on April 16. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.