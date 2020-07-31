Isaias strengthens into hurricane off Bahamas, says US weather agency

MIAMI (REUTERS, NYTIMES) - Storm Isaias has strengthened into a hurricane near the Bahamas, prompting a hurricane warning for the central and southeastern parts of the islands, the US National Hurricane Centre said on Thursday (July 30).

The hurricane is now about 110km east-southeast of Great Inagua Island, with maximum sustained winds of 130 km per hour, the Miami-based forecaster said.

Isaias is the ninth named storm system of the busy 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

The storm, which battered parts of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic on Thursday, was expected to travel up the eastern coast of Florida and continue north, potentially bringing heavy winds, rain and flash flooding, according to the centre.

Isaias was forecast to reach the central Bahamas on Friday night (July 31) and the northwestern Bahamas and South Florida on Saturday (Aug 1), according to the hurricane centre.