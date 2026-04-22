Iran, Russian oil waivers extended after requests from vulnerable countries, says Bessent
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- US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent extended sanctions relief on Russian and Iranian seaborne oil for 30 days.
- This followed requests from about 10 nations vulnerable to oil shortages from the closed Strait of Hormuz.
- The move reversed Bessent's earlier stance and he dismissed a US$14 billion Iranian gain estimation as "a myth."
AI generated
WASHINGTON - US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on April 22 that he extended sanctions relief on Russian and Iranian seaborne oil for 30 days because of requests from countries that are the most vulnerable to oil shortages from the closed Strait of Hormuz.
Mr Bessent told a US Senate Appropriations subcommittee budget hearing that the requests came from finance leaders of about 10 countries during last week’s International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings.
The action reversed his earlier comments last week that he would not renew expiring sanctions waivers.
Mr Bessent said estimates that Iran has gained more than US$14 billion (S$17.8 billion) from the relief are “a myth”, but he did not provide an alternate figure. REUTERS