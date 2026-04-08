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Iran deal ‘total and complete victory’ for US, Trump tells news agency

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US President Donald Trump told AFP that the US had won a "total and complete victory" after agreeing to a two-week ceasefire deal with Iran.

US President Donald Trump told AFP that the US had won a "total and complete victory" after agreeing to a two-week ceasefire deal with Iran.

PHOTO: KENNY HOLSTON/NYTIMES

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WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump told AFP on April 7 that the US had won a “total and complete victory” after agreeing a two-week ceasefire deal with Iran.

“Total and complete victory. 100 per cent. No question about it,” Mr Trump said in a brief telephone interview shortly after the announcement of the truce.

The US leader would not say whether he would go back to his original threats to lay waste to Iran’s civilian power plants and bridges if the deal fell apart.

“You’re going to have to see,” Mr Trump told AFP.

But Mr Trump said that Iran’s enriched uranium would be “perfectly taken care of” under the deal.

The fate of the uranium is a key issue in a war that the US President said was aimed at ensuring the Islamic Republic could never get a nuclear weapon.

“That will be perfectly taken care of, or I wouldn’t have settled,” Mr Trump said, without giving any specifics about what would happen to the uranium.

Mr Trump added that he believed China had helped get Iran to the negotiating table to agree a two-week ceasefire deal.

The US President is due to travel to Beijing in May to meet Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

“I hear yes,” Mr Trump said when asked if Beijing was involved in getting key ally Tehran to negotiate on a truce. AFP

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Trump finds his off-ramp with Iran, but the causes of war remain unresolved
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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.