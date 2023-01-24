Death toll from California massacre rises to 11 as police look for motive

MONTEREY PARK, California – An 11th victim died from injuries on Monday after an elderly gunman’s deadly rampage at a Los Angeles-area dance hall, California police said, as authorities were still searching for a motive behind one of the state’s worst mass shootings.

Police identified the gunman as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said on Sunday “everything is on the table” in terms of motive for the shooting.

“We don’t know if this is specifically a hate crime defined by law. But who walks into a dance hall and guns down 20 people?” Sheriff Luna told reporters.

Officials worked into Monday trying to identify the 11 people Tran killed at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, about 11km east of downtown Los Angeles.

Tran’s rampage could have been far worse. About 20 minutes after the shooting in Monterey Park, Tran entered the Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio dance club in the neighbouring city of Alhambra.

There, Mr Brandon Tsay, a 26-year-old programmer who helps run his family’s dance hall, wrestled a semiautomatic pistol from Tran.

“That moment, it was primal instinct,” Mr Tsay told The New York Times.