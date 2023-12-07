Insults fly as Nikki Haley’s rise makes her a target at US Republican debate

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama - Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley was the subject of repeated attacks during Dec 6’s Republican presidential debate.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sought to blunt her momentum just weeks before the party’s first nominating contest in Iowa.

The two rivals are vying to emerge as the chief alternative to the absent former president Donald Trump. He has maintained a commanding lead in opinion polls ahead of Iowa’s Jan 15 contest.

The debate on Dec 6 also included tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie.

It saw a flurry of insults interspersed with discussions of the Ukraine war, the war in Gaza and the US southern border.

But aside from Mr Christie, who has put criticisms of Trump at the centre of his campaign, none of the candidates on stage in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, appeared willing to go after the front runner directly.

It is a reflection of Trump’s continued popularity among the Republican base.

Asked about Trump’s comments at a Fox News town hall on Dec 5 that he would not be a dictator during a second term, except on “day one”, Mr Christie called him “an angry, bitter man” and repeatedly demanded Mr DeSantis say whether he believes Trump is fit for office.

Mr DeSantis deflected several times, instead referring to the 77-year-old Trump’s age and arguing the presidency is better suited for someone younger.

Ms Haley also offered only muted criticism, blaming Trump for adding billions of dollars to the national debt.

Instead, Mr DeSantis and Mr Ramaswamy spent most of their time taking shots at Ms Haley, who has risen in polls and drawn increased interest from donors on the strength of her previous debate performances.

“She caves any time the left comes after her, any time the media comes after her,” Mr DeSantis said of Ms Haley during the first answer of the evening, as he sought to explain why voters should back him despite Trump’s dominant position.

Mr DeSantis boasted about legislation he passed in Florida banning gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth and accused Ms Haley of opposing the law, an assertion she denied.

“He continues to lie about my record,” she said.