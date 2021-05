It is the unofficial start of summer in the United States: Mask mandates are gone and mimosa brunches, backyard barbecues, and summer camp are back.

As at Saturday, more than 130 million Americans - 40.5 per cent of the population - have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19. New cases of coronavirus infection have, on average, dipped below 25,000 a day. Daily deaths due to the disease have fallen well below 1,000.