Inmate in US escapes jail by ‘crab-walking’ up a wall, sparks manhunt

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania - The French doors were cracked open to the night outside, and someone was down in the kitchen.

Mr Ryan Drummond, standing noiselessly at the top of the stairs, was sure he knew who it was.

Grasping a frame with a picture of his wife and children – the only possible weapon at hand – Mr Drummond, 42, ran through his options. He decided: Best to let the intruder understand that he knows he is in the house. He flicked the lights on and off.

A terrifying moment passed. Then the lights flicked back in response.

For nearly a week since a convicted murderer slipped away from the Chester County Prison, the people in the area, a quiet stretch of farmland and wooded thickets about an hour’s drive outside Philadelphia, have had to live with a relentless unease.

Teams of police officers jog through backyards, drones buzz in the skies, and for a time, helicopters shuddering overhead blared the sound of a woman’s voice pleading in Portuguese – the mother of the man who escaped, begging, in a recording, for him to give himself up.

The fugitive, Danelo Cavalcante, 34, was convicted on Aug 16 of stabbing his former girlfriend, Ms Deborah Brandao nearly 40 times, killing her in front of her children.

On Aug 22, he was sentenced to life in prison. Last Thursday morning, a little over a week after the sentencing, he disappeared.

In a news conference on Wednesday, Mr Howard Holland, the acting warden of the prison, described for the first time how Cavalcante escaped.

A little before 9am local time, while a basketball game was going on outside in the exercise yard, he said, Cavalcante crab-walked up two parallel walls – putting his hands on one wall and his feet on the other and quickly climbing to the roof, a feat captured on video that was shown at the news conference.

He pushed through two installations of razor wire, some of which was put in after another inmate escaped by the same route in May, and scaled a fence before making his way off the prison grounds.

The earlier escape was thwarted within minutes when a corrections officer in a watchtower saw the person fleeing and sounded the alarm.

But this time, the officer in the tower did not see Cavalcante, whose absence was discovered by officers in his cellblock nearly an hour later. Mr Holland said the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office was investigating the escape.

Cavalcante has been seen in the seven days since, once by a prison employee, several times in the ghostly infrared light of security cameras and most recently, said Lieutenant Colonel George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police, by a resident who spotted him on Tuesday evening in a creek bed, heading into the woods.

Police arrived on the scene but were unable to track him, Lieutenant Colonel Bivens said, after a search dog suffered a “heat-related emergency”.

Because of that sighting, he said, the authorities have once again expanded the area they are searching, which initially seemed to be narrowing but has broadened and shifted in recent days.

For many residents, Cavalcante has been an unseen presence dominating their daily lives, creating as much of an inconvenience as any sense of panic.