Injuries reported in shooting at a bar in California

WASHINGTON (AFP) - US fire department officials reported multiple injuries in a shooting at a country music bar and dance hall in southern California late Wednesday (Nov 7).

The incident was reported at the Borderline Bar and Grill in the town of Thousand Oaks, a quiet, upscale residential suburb of Los Angeles, as it hosted an event for college students.

“Firefighters and first responders are arriving on scene of a report of a shooting at an establishment in @CityofTO. PD is working to secure scene. Multiple injuries reported,” the Ventura County Fire Department tweeted.

The Los Angeles Times quoted a law enforcement official as saying at least 30 shots had been fired and that there were casualties.

An unnamed witness told the newspaper that someone ran into the bar around 11.30pm and started shooting what looked to be a black pistol.

“He shot a lot, at least 30 times. I could still hear gunshots after everyone left,” the Times quoted the man as saying.

Thousand Oaks is in Ventura County, about 65km from downtown Los Angeles.

This story is developing.

#OaksInc Active shooter in Thousand Oaks. ICP and press briefing location is being set up with law and fire at the Janss Mall parking lot. @VCFD @VCSOVentura — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) November 8, 2018

#OaksInc: Ongoing active shooter incident reported at Borderline in @CityofTO . Please stay away from area. Active law enforcement incident. Multiple injuries reported. Details still being determined. Multiple ambulances requested. @VCFD pic.twitter.com/4X3b8KMisc — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) November 8, 2018

#ThousandOaks Mass #Shooting: - Mass shooting at #Borderline Bar and #Grill in Thousand #Oaks, #California - At least 30 rounds of shots fired - Reports of many injured, including a police officer - Shooting occurred during a ‘college night’ event #Boderline #FBI now on scene pic.twitter.com/VfORF8kFxx — sudhakar (@naidusudhakar) November 8, 2018