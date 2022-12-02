Infowars’ Alex Jones files for bankruptcy following $1b Sandy Hook verdict

NEW YORK - Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones filed for bankruptcy on Friday, less than two months after a jury ordered him and the parent company of his Infowars website to pay nearly US$1 billion (S$1.3 billion) for spreading lies about the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting.

Jones filed for Chapter 11 protection from creditors with the US bankruptcy court in Houston, a court filing showed.

The filing said Jones has between US$1 million and US$10 million of assets and between US$1 billion and US$10 billion of liabilities. The extent of Jones’ personal wealth is unclear.

A lawyer for Jones did not immediately return a request for comment.

Jones claimed for years that the 2012 killing of 20 students and six staff members at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, was staged with actors as part of a government plot to seize Americans’ guns. He has since acknowledged the shooting occurred.

In October, a Connecticut jury ordered Jones and Free Speech Systems, the parent company of Infowars, to pay nearly US$1 billion in damages to numerous families of victims of the Sandy Hook shooting.

The trial was marked by weeks of anguished testimony from the families, who recounted how Jones’ lies about Sandy Hook compounded their grief.

Free Speech Systems filed for bankruptcy in July.

In a separate case in Texas, a jury in August decided Jones must pay the parents of a six-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook massacre US$45.2 million in punitive damages, on top of US$4.1 million in compensatory damages.

Jones’ lawyers have said he would appeal both the Connecticut and Texas verdict.

An economist in the Texas case estimated that Jones is personally worth between US$135 million and US$270 million.

The court filing lists the plaintiffs who won verdicts against Jones as his largest unsecured creditors.