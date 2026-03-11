Straitstimes.com header logo

FIFA chief says Trump welcomes Iran’s World Cup participation

FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during the inauguration of the Colombian Football Federation’s hotel, where he expressed his support for Mexico ahead of the World Cup, in Barranquilla, Colombia, February 24, 2026. REUTERS/Jairo Cassiani

FIFA president Gianni Infantino speaking during the inauguration of the Colombian Football Federation’s hotel, in Barranquilla, Colombia, on Feb 24.

PHOTO: REUTERS

ZURICH – FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on March 11 that he met US President Donald Trump, who told him he welcomed Iran’s participation in the

2026 World Cup

, which will be co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada.

Iran was the only nation missing from a FIFA planning summit for World Cup participants held last week in Atlanta, deepening questions over whether the country’s football team will compete on US soil this summer amid an

escalating regional war

.

Mr Trump told Politico earlier that he is not concerned about Iran’s participation, as it is a “very badly defeated country”.

“We also spoke about the current situation in Iran, and the fact that the Iranian team has qualified to participate in the FIFA World Cup 2026,” Mr Infantino posted on his official social media account.

“During the discussions, President Trump reiterated that the Iranian team is, of course, welcome to compete in the tournament in the United States.

“We all need an event like the FIFA World Cup to bring people together now more than ever, and I sincerely thank the President of the United States for his support, as it shows once again that Football Unites the World.”

Iran secured a trip to a fourth successive World Cup by topping Group A in the third round of Asian qualifying in 2025. But president Mehdi Taj of the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran said the viciousness of the attacks by US and Israeli forces did not augur well for the tournament, to be held from June 11 to July 19.

The Iranians are grouped with Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand in Group G. Their matches are scheduled to take place in the US, with two in Los Angeles and one in Seattle.

If both the US and Iran finish second in their respective groups, they could meet in a July 3 elimination match in Dallas. REUTERS

