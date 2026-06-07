Indian man shot dead at point-blank range in US while delivering pizza

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Anshul Kuncha was said to have been shot at point-blank range when he went to a location to deliver pizza.

HYDERABAD – A 28-year-old man from Telangana, southern India, was shot dead in the north-eastern US city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, while delivering pizza after receiving what was suspected to be a fake order.

The victim, identified as Anshul Kuncha, was shot multiple times, reported Indian news agency IANS. He was employed at a multinational company in the US and had also been working part-time as a pizza delivery executive to earn extra money.

Anshul’s family in Gundlapochampally suburb, in Medchal Malkajgiri district, received the news of his death overnight between June 5 and June 6 .

Anshul was said to have been shot at point-blank range when he went to a location to deliver pizza.

His family was told that he received a suspected “fake” delivery order to a deserted location past midnight. After reaching the spot, two unidentified men opened fire and shot Anshul multiple times in the head before fleeing the scene. He died on the spot.

Multiple questions are being raised about the motive behind the brutal murder, since nothing was stolen from him.

According to reports, two masked gunmen with backpacks were spotted in the area around the time of the attack.

His family members claimed that the pizza delivery order was a trap to kill him.

“He was told to deliver pizza in an abandoned area, but we later learnt it was a decoy. There was no one there; it was a trap, meant solely to kill him. We do not know what they gained or what their intentions were. They took my brother and killed him,” IANS quoted Anshul’s sister Tanvi as saying.

It has been claimed that Anshul had earlier been the victim of a robbery in the US. At that time, the robbers took away his chain, mobile phone and cash.

Anshul went to the US in 2023 to pursue a master’s in business administration.

His family has urged the central and state governments to help bring back his body to India. US authorities are expected to hand over the body on June 8 .

The Consulate General of India in New York stated that it is in touch with local authorities.

It said in a post on social media platform X: “We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Mr Anshul Kuncha, an Indian national in Philadelphia, PA. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time. The Consulate is in touch with Anshul’s family and is extending all possible assistance.” THE STATESMAN/ASIA NEWS NETWORK