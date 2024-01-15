Indian Americans rise in US politics, navigate identity

WASHINGTON - Of the many attacks between this year’s US presidential candidates, some of the harshest have pitted Mr Vivek Ramaswamy against Ms Nikki Haley.

Mr Ramaswamy went so far as to hold up a sign at a debate calling the South Carolina former governor and UN ambassador corrupt over her corporate work.

She has hit back hard, calling him untrustworthy and berating him for mentioning her children.

Personal attacks are routine in US politics, and both Ms Haley and Mr Ramaswamy, a 38-year-old entrepreneur who has never held elected office, are facing uphill climbs to wrest the Republican nomination from former president Donald Trump.

But the two have something in common – they are children of Indian immigrants.

Also expected on this year’s ballot is Democratic Vice-President Kamala Harris, whose mother came from India and whose father was born in Jamaica.

Indian Americans are split on whether the Mr Ramaswamy versus Ms Haley feud channels larger community tensions.

But what is uncontestable is that Indian Americans are more politically prominent than ever before – and increasingly wearing their identity proudly.

It is another sign of success for the community, whose average household income is the highest of any US ethnic group.

Mr Raj Goyle, a former state lawmaker in Kansas and co-founder of Indian American Impact, a South Asian American political group, said that ethnic groups in the United States historically have waited for a greater comfort level and critical mass before entering politics.

“Indian Americans actually have had a quicker journey than other immigrant communities in terms of political success,” he said.

He noted that Indian Americans are unusual as an immigrant group in that many arrived as educated professionals, highly regarded by other Americans.

“When the first wave of us were elected, we had to think about how voters would react to our ethnicity,” Mr Goyle said.

While racism still exists, “Now, I think there’s a very good argument to make that it’s a huge plus.”