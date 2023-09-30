India, US work around Canada tensions

WASHINGTON – Even as tension between India and Canada hung over his visit to Washington this week, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar projected an air of confident nonchalance – signalling that the issue over Sikh separatists, while awkward, will not affect the burgeoning US-India relationship.

Relations between India and Canada have plunged since Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sept 18 cited “credible allegations” that Indian agents were responsible for killing Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar – wanted in India on terrorism charges – in Surrey, British Columbia, in June. India called the allegation “absurd”.

Canada is the United States’ closest ally and is part of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance alongside the US, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom – thus raising uncomfortable questions. The US had earlier made clear that it expected the Indian government to work with Canada on efforts to investigate the possible involvement of Delhi agents in Nijjar’s murder.

But while the matter was discussed in Dr Jaishankar’s meetings in Washington, it was clearly done so quietly.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, after meeting the Indian minister on Thursday, said he hoped India and Canada would work together to resolve the matter, and that those responsible for the June 18 killing should be held accountable.

But the State Department’s official readout of their meeting made no mention of the issue. Instead, it said they had “discussed a full range of issues, including key outcomes of India’s G-20 presidency… emphasised the continued importance of cooperation… in particular in the areas of defence, space, and clean energy”.

At a talk and discussion at the conservative think tank Hudson Institute on Friday, Dr Jaishankar said the US side had shared its “assessment of the... situation”.

“I explained to them, at some length, the summary of the concerns which I had,” he said. “Hopefully, we both came out of those meetings better informed.”

India maintains that Canada has for too long tolerated the activities of what analysts say is a small minority among the country’s 770,000-odd Sikh population, who advocate Khalistan, a separate homeland for Sikhs carved out of India’s Punjab state.

Mr Jeff Smith, Director of the Asian Studies Centre at the conservative think tank Heritage Foundation, told The Straits Times that the minister’s visit was a sign of the maturity and growth of the US-India relationship.

“Issues that might have once caused considerable diplomatic friction are being dealt with responsibly behind closed doors without hindering momentum in practical cooperation across multiple domains,” Mr Smith said.

The success of the Sept 9-10 Group of 20 summit in New Delhi, and the launch of the much-talked-about India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor initiative, are cementing India’s growing leadership of the Global South, said Dr Aparna Pande, Director of the Hudson Institute’s Initiative on the Future of India and South Asia.

“The US Government has gone out of its way to emphasise the criticality of the partnership with India,” Dr Pande told ST. “The partnership is on an upward trajectory.”

Dr Jaishankar at the Hudson Institute made the point that India is now “working with” the US.