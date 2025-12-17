Trump has ‘alcoholic’s personality’, chief of staff Susie Wiles says in bombshell interview

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles (left) swiftly dismissed the Vanity Fair article as a “hit piece”. Mr Trump (right) is teetotal.

WASHINGTON - Donald Trump’s chief of staff Susie Wiles said the US president had an “alcoholic’s personality” in an astonishing interview published on Dec 16 by Vanity Fair, which Ms Wiles swiftly dismissed as a “hit piece”.

Ms Wiles also called Vice-President JD Vance a “conspiracy theorist”, tech tycoon Elon Musk an “odd duck”, and gave juicy opinions on other Trump administration figures in the lengthy piece.

Mr Trump has previously described Ms Wiles, the first female White House chief of staff, as the “ice maiden” and credited her for her role in driving forward his second presidency behind the scenes.

But the 68-year-old now finds herself firmly in the headlines after the Vanity Fair story, which the magazine said was based on a series of interviews with veteran political journalist Chris Whipple over the past year.

“The article published early this morning is a disingenuously framed hit piece on me and the finest president, White House staff, and Cabinet in history,” Ms Wiles said in her first X post in more than a year.

“Significant context was disregarded and much of what I, and others, said about the team and the President was left out of the story,” she wrote, accusing the magazine of trying to “paint an overwhelmingly chaotic and negative narrative about the president and our team.”

Vanity Fair quoted Ms Wiles – whose own father, the NFL announcer Pat Summerall was an alcoholic – as saying that Mr Trump, while a non-drinker, has “an alcoholic’s personality,” and “operates (with) a view that there’s nothing he can’t do. Nothing, zero, nothing.”

Mr Trump, 79, is teetotal. His own brother Fred was an alcoholic and died of a heart attack aged 42.

In the wide-ranging series of interviews, Ms Wiles said she was “not an enabler” to Mr Trump, who has unleashed an unprecedented display of presidential power since his return to power on January, adding “I’m also not a b*tch.”

But she was forthright about Space X and Tesla boss Elon Musk’s role as head of the cost-cutting Department of Government Efficiency, or Doge, in the first months of Mr Trump’s term.

Describing billionaire Musk as an “odd, odd duck” and an “avowed” ketamine user, she criticised Doge’s shutdown of the USAID international aid department.

“No rational person could think the USAID process was a good one. Nobody,” Vanity Fair quoted her as saying.

Ms Wiles called US Vice-President JD Vance a “conspiracy theorist” and tech tycoon Elon Musk an “odd duck”. PHOTOS: REUTERS

‘Conspiracy theorist’

She hailed what she called a “core team” of Mr Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller but said Mr Vance had been a “a conspiracy theorist for a decade,” when talking about the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Ms Wiles also called Mr Vance’s change from an avowed opponent of Mr Trump - whom he once compared to Hitler - to loyal follower as “sort of political.”

Mr Trump’s chief of staff had barbed comments for Attorney-General Pam Bondi, saying Ms Bondi “completely whiffed” the promised release to right-wing influencers of documents about Epstein.

She called Mr Russ Vought, the hardline chief of the White House Office of Management and Budget, a “right-wing absolute zealot,” Vanity Fair said.

Ms Wiles (right) with Mr Russ Vought (left), director of the Office of Management and Budget. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

The magazine said Ms Wiles gave revealing insights into Mr Trump’s policies on key domestic and foreign policy issues too.

She said she had a “loose agreement” with Mr Trump to end the “score settling” against his political enemies after 90 days, even as he has continued to target his foes with calls for prosecution.

On Ukraine, Ms Wiles said that Mr Trump believes Russian President Vladimir Putin “wants the whole country”, despite Washington’s push for a peace deal.

Top Trump Cabinet members lined up to defend Ms Wiles and lash out at the Vanity Fair piece.

Mr Vance called her the “best White House chief of staff that I think the president could ask for.”

“We have our disagreements - we agree on much more than we disagree - but I’ve never seen her be disloyal to the president of the United States,” Mr Vance said, in a speech in Pennsylvania.

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said on X that there was “absolutely nobody better!” AFP